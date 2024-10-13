US to provide more military aid to Israel to bolster defences

13 October 2024 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said on Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel, Azernews reports, citing Irish news.

Major General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that defence secretary Lloyd Austin authorised the deployment of the THAAD battery at the direction of President Joe Biden.

Maj Gen Ryder said the system will help bolster Israel’s air defences following Iran’s missile attacks on the country in April and October.

“This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defence of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Maj Gen Ryder said.

