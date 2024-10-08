Amount of investments in Open AI company reached $ 157 billion

8 October 2024 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence app, raised $6.6 billion in its latest funding round. Thus, investors, including Microsoft, the company that first supported this, continue to invest huge sums in artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.

After the last contract, the corresponding fund of the technology company reached $ 157 billion. This number is higher than Goldman Sachs and most of the largest US companies, and Open AI has now become one of the most valuable startups in the world.

OpenAI said that these investments will allow research in the field of artificial intelligence to remain at the forefront. The company's management noted that the influx of funding is taking place at a time when there is an intense debate around artificial intelligence technologies. According to CEO Sam Altman, the company has withdrawn from the Board of Non-Profit Organizations and a new structure is being created to transform it into a commercial organization.

While the company's transformation has helped attract investors, it has alienated some employees and critics. Among these critics is OpenAI co—founder Elon Musk, who left the company in 2018. He stated that the company had abandoned its mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

OpenAI plays an important role in spreading artificial intelligence tools and attracting broader investments in this sector. Recent investment deals include investment firm Thrive Capital, Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, American chip giant Nvidia and Microsoft, which already owns a large stake in the company.

Under the terms of the agreements, investors can review or withdraw their financing if a beneficial structural change is not implemented within two years.

OpenAI said it has 250 million weekly active users, as well as one million paying business customers. At the moment, the company's revenue is $3.6 billion. But, according to Reuters, projected losses of more than $5 billion will exceed revenues. According to reports, the company is under pressure to quickly release new versions of the blockbuster chatbot, and relations between OpenAI research groups and security departments, as well as employees who want to monetize the company's products, have also worsened.

---

