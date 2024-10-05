Turkmenistan, Argentina agree to organize business forum in Ashgabat

5 October 2024 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan and Argentina have agreed to hold a Turkmen-Argentine business forum in 2025 in Ashgabat, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

The initiative was proposed by the Turkmen side at the third political consultation between the countries at the level of heads of structural subdivisions of foreign policy departments in the format of the videoconference.

The parties assessed the current state of relations and outlined prospects in such areas as trade, economy, education, culture, and tourism.

The representatives of the states also expressed readiness for further interaction within the framework of international organizations, such as the UN, and stressed the importance of maintaining an open dialogue to find new areas of cooperation.

Additionally, the sides discussed cultural exchange and the organization of joint events aimed at strengthening ties between the peoples. Turkmenistan also proposed to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, which was positively received by the Argentine side.

