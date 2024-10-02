5-day youth-themed design exhibition opens in Prague

2 October 2024 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting today, the largest design exhibition in Central Europe, Designblock, opens its doors in the Czech capital, Azernews reports.

The exhibition stands will be located in the building of the Prague Castle Manege, as well as in the Prague Museum and the Art and Industrial Museum. The theme of the 26th Designblock 2024 exhibition is youth and everything related to youth issues.

Visitors will get acquainted with the works of more than 200 design artists, studios and brands. The exhibition program also includes presentations of experimental projects, shows, lectures and discussions.

Recall that last year the exhibition was visited by more than 40,000 people. This year it will last until October 6, and is expected to break last year's record for the number of visitors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz