China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway built within 5 years

26 September 2024 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be built within five years, Azernews reports.

Zhaparov recalled that the implementation of this major project has already begun. Kyrgyzstan is at a dead end and is not connected by transit routes to China's billion-dollar market.

"Prospects will open up after the completion of the railway construction. According to our estimates, it will be built within the next five years," he said.

The length of the route will be over 450 km, which will connect the railways of China and Uzbekistan through the territory of Kyrgyzstan, and then pass through Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkiye. It will connect these countries with the European railway network as part of the New Silk Road transport system (Eurasian Land Bridge).

The cost of building a railway line through the territory of Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $ 1.34 billion. Since Kyrgyzstan does not have its own sources of financing for this highway, it is assumed that the construction will be carried out with the money of the Chinese side. The specified cost of the project is about $ 8 billion.

