Explosion at factory in Hendek, Sakarya, left 20 people injured

15 September 2024 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

A blast at a pasta factory in the Hendek district of Sakarya, Turkey, has resulted in 20 people being injured, Azernews reports.

The explosion occurred for reasons that have not yet been determined. Following the explosion, a fire broke out.

Initial reports indicate that 20 individuals were injured in the incident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

An investigation is currently underway regarding the incident.

---

