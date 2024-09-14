President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences on the passing of Fatma Sattarova

14 September 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Fatma Sattarova, the Chairman of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans and a participant in the Second World War. Fatma Sattarova, who was awarded the Order of Independence for her long-standing contributions to the public life of Azerbaijan, passed away recently.

Azernews reports that President Aliyev highlighted Fatma Sattarova’s devoted service to the Motherland, emphasizing her exemplary life as a model for the youth and future generations.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of the death of Fatma Sattarova, chairman of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a participant in the Second World War, who was awarded the Order of Independence for her long-term effective activity in the public life of our country. I share your pain in these difficult moments, I offer my deepest condolences to all members of your family on behalf of me and Mehriban Khanum. May her soul rest in peace."

– Ilham Aliyev,President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.