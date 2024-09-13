Kim Jong-un oversees test of new 600 mm rocket launcher system

13 September 2024 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un participated in the test of a new 600 mm rocket launcher system (RYAS), Azernews reports citing the Korean Central News Agency.

"The missiles fired from the RYAS hit the target—an island in the East Sea (of Japan)—with precision," the report stated.

It was noted that the "new 600 mm RYAS combat vehicle, featuring improved capabilities," was developed by the military-industrial complex "to meet the requirements of the army's combat operations."

