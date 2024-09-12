Adana's students work on new cargo UAV until next TEKNOFEST

12 September 2024 23:40 (UTC+04:00)

University students in Adana are aiming for first place in TEKNOFEST, where they will compete in the finals with the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named "KORAL", which they developed for use in cargo transportation and completed its first test flight.

KAAN Technology Club, consisting of students from Alparslan Türkeş University of Science and Technology, started working 10 months ago to design a UAV that can carry cargo to operation areas.

Having completed the development process of the vehicle with autonomous flight features, the club conducted a test flight of the prototype on the university campus in April.

The UAV, which the students initially designed with a 2-kilogram payload capacity, became a finalist in the International Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition to be held at the Kahramanmaraş Türkoğlu Logistics Center on 19-23 September, within the scope of the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) to be held in Adana on 2-6 October.

The club members who will perform a mission flight with "KORAL" in the competition want to come first and receive their awards at the ceremony to be held in Adana.

"We describe ourselves as Adana's aviation team"

Project coordinator Görkem Kemal Ermurat said that they aimed to accelerate the transportation of military ammunition and similar equipment to the operation areas.

Stating that the design and software of the UAV belong to them, Ermurat said:

"Our vehicle remains stable in the air with its four engines and performs horizontal movement with its single engine. The cargo mechanism underneath also operates fully autonomously. After the UAV reaches the desired position, the cargo mechanism is lowered down with the elevator system. After the person receives the cargo, the mechanism is pulled back up."

Ermurat expressed their excitement that Adana will host TEKNOFEST and said, "We describe ourselves as Adana's aviation team. Our goal is to come first in the competition."

Halil Öztürk, the team's design and manufacturing manager, also emphasized that the project is open to development.

Öztürk stated that they used mainly composite materials to make "KORAL" durable and noted the following:

"Before producing the UAV, we determine the design parameters and make 2 and 3 dimensional drawings. Production begins after the drawings. Here, we create the additional system of the internal ribs using water jet (cutting tool) and laser CNC machines. Using composite provides us with durability and performance. We continue our work in harmony and in a family environment. We see this as a business opportunity. The fact that TEKNOFEST will be held in Adana increases our excitement and pushes us to work even better in this field."

