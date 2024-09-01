Ban on export of gasoline from Russia extended until end of year

1 September 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The ban on the export of gasoline from Russia has been extended from September until the end of 2024.

This decision was taken by the Russian government in order to maintain a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of ongoing seasonal demand and planned repair works at oil refineries.

This ban does not apply to supplies under intergovernmental agreements, fuel exported by citizens for personal use, and international humanitarian aid.

