Canada's tariffs on Chinese cars affect Tesla manufactured in China

29 August 2024 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The decision of the Canadian authorities to impose tariffs of 100% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles will also affect Tesla cars, which are manufactured in China, Azernews reports.

According to him, prior to this decision by Ottawa, Tesla allegedly appealed to the Canadian government to reduce duties on its products. The office of Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Christy Freeland, who oversees the introduction of tariffs against China, declined to comment on this.

Tesla electric vehicles manufactured in Shanghai are supplied to Canada through the Pacific port of Vancouver. According to him, we are talking about the most popular brands of the company - the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover.

Earlier, the CBC TV channel reported, citing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that Ottawa intends to impose 100 percent duties on the import of electric cars that were manufactured in China.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz