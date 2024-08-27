Ensuring universal access to safe water and sanitation: Critical challenge for 2030

27 August 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene is fundamental for health and well-being. According to the UN, if progress does not accelerate, billions will lack these essential services by 2030, Azernews reports.

Rising demand for water, driven by population growth, urbanization, and increased needs from agriculture, industry, and energy, is outstripping supply. Currently, half of the world's population faces severe water scarcity at least one month each year—a situation expected to worsen with climate change.

To meet future needs, investments in infrastructure, sanitation, and water-related ecosystem protection are crucial. Enhancing water-use efficiency is a key strategy to reduce stress on water resources. Positive strides have been made, with access to safely managed drinking water rising from 69% to 73% between 2015 and 2022.

Water access is a human right essential for health, poverty reduction, food security, and education. Addressing the challenges of water scarcity, pollution, and degraded ecosystems requires increased investment, innovation, cross-sectoral cooperation, and a holistic approach to water management.

In 2022, 2.2 billion people still lacked safely managed drinking water, 3.5 billion lacked proper sanitation, and 2 billion lacked basic handwashing facilities. Without improved infrastructure and management, water-related diseases will continue to claim lives and threaten biodiversity and ecosystem resilience.

Civil society organizations play a crucial role in holding governments accountable, investing in water research, and including diverse communities in water governance. By promoting awareness and action, we can achieve sustainability and protect both human and ecological systems.

Get involved by supporting World Water Day and World Toilet Day campaigns to drive action on hygiene issues and improve global water and sanitation access.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz