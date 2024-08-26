Denesdiash — best beach of Lake Balaton

26 August 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dias Beach in the Denesdias area, located on the northern shore of Lake Balaton in Hungary, has been awarded the title of the best beach of 2024 in Balaton. In addition, 28 more beaches around the lake can be awarded the five-star Blue Wave flag, Azernews reports.

This year, 46 beach operators took part in the competition, some of which have open beaches and campgrounds.

Receiving the Blue Wave flag is both a prestigious recognition and a guideline for future directions of tourism development in Hungary.

The beaches nominated for this year's award have once again received a rating from one to five stars, reflecting the quality and variety of services provided.

Of the beaches presented, 28 received a five—star rating, 14 received a four—star rating and 4 received a three-star rating.

The rating is based on the following criteria: parking conditions, condition and cleanliness of the territory, the level of accessibility of beaches, the state of the environment (landscaping, lawn), the quality of playgrounds, the quality of sports facilities, facilities for children (for example, the availability of changing tables or family changing rooms), as well as a variety of beach food and the availability of local products.

A number of special awards were also presented. The most recent of these is the Smart Destination Award, dedicated to the digital accessibility of beaches.

Three establishments received the "Smart Destination" certificate, and the Wonyaarhvashhead beach in Lido received a special award.

Digital accessibility of beaches will become a new criterion of the rating system next year.

In recent years, the number of beaches awarded the five-star Blue Wave flag has increased not only due to the support for the development of beaches, but also due to the fact that operators listen to the recommendations of a professional jury.



