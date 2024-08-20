Norway increased natural gas production by 10.8% in July%

20 August 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In July, Norway's natural gas production increased by 10.8% year-on-year, to 11.16 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports.

According to updated calculations, in June the volume of production amounted to 10.37 billion cubic meters, that is, it increased by 7.6% last month. NOD predicted production in June at the level of 9.9 billion cubic meters.

In July, Norway increased oil, condensate and LPG production by 0.9% year-on-year to 2.079 million barrels per day (bpd). Compared to June, it increased by 6% (from a revised 1,961 million b/d).

Oil production in the country in July averaged 1.826 million b/d, which is 6.3% higher than the June volume, but 0.5% less than production in the same month of 2023. NOD predicted a figure of 1.72 million b/s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz