United States supplied 13 Phalanx anti-aircraft systems to Taiwan

19 August 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan's armed forces have received 13 new Mark 15 Phalanx Block 1B naval anti-aircraft artillery systems from the United States, Azernews reports.

It is reported that eight more such systems will be transferred in 2025.

According to a source in the armed forces, the volume of the transaction amounted to 10.16 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about $ 314.67 million). Anti-aircraft systems have already been installed on ships, which will increase their defensive capabilities against missiles, air targets and enemy boats.

