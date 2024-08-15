China to strengthen ties with Serbia in economy, sports and tourism

15 August 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities will strengthen relations with Serbia in the fields of economy, sports and tourism, Azernews reports.

"China attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Serbian relations and will continue to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state," the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Shen Yiqin, who visited Serbia on August 12-14, where she met with President of that country Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. "We will deepen bilateral cooperation and exchanges in all areas, including the economy, sports, tourism and women's affairs, and strengthen lasting friendship."

She also conveyed to Vucic a friendly message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, and to Vucic a greeting from Premier of the State Council Li Qiang. As specified, during the visit, Yiqin got acquainted with the development of sports in Serbia, in particular with the training of young football, basketball and volleyball players, visited the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade and paid attention to the Hungarian-Serbian railway project.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Vucic expressed readiness to deepen comprehensive cooperation with China, including sports. Vucevic spoke in favor of joint promotion of the projects of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.



