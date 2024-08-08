Unprecedented demand increases for Antalya real estate housing project

8 August 2024 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Among Emlak Konut's ongoing projects throughout Turkiye, the one with the highest sales in the first half of 2024 was Park Yasham Antalya.

Park Yasham Antalya, developed by İzka İnşaat with the assurance of Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş., features 1,437 residences.

The project, launched for sale last year with a 35% down payment and installment options of up to 48 months, attracted significant interest from investors and potential homeowners. It is conveniently located near Antalya Airport and Lara Beach.

In a company statement, it was noted that Park Yasham Antalya is situated on solid rock ground and combines security and comfort through construction techniques that adhere to the latest earthquake regulations and feature contemporary design. The project offers a variety of apartment options ranging from 1+1 to 5+1 and has been designed with 70% of the area dedicated to landscaping, enhancing the natural environment that city dwellers seek.

Park Yasham Antalya provides numerous amenities for those looking to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle in Antalya, one of Turkiye's most prominent tourist destinations. The project includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, modern children's activity areas, a water park, running, walking, and biking tracks, a basketball court, a tennis court, a fitness park, activity areas, sun terraces, an ornamental pool, pergolas, grassy hills, and terraced green areas. Additionally, it features solar panels to meet the electricity needs of common areas, electric vehicle charging stations, comfortable resting areas, indoor and outdoor parking, 24/7 security services, and commercial units. The project is scheduled for delivery starting in 2026.

---

