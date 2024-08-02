China recorded the hottest July since 1961

2 August 2024 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

July 2024 was the hottest month since full measurements began in 1961, Azernews reports.

During the seventh month of the year, the average temperature in the country reached 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 higher than the temperature in previous years.

In July, China faced a combination of heavy rains and extremely high temperatures across the country. Southern China has been hit by a widespread and prolonged heat wave, with several regions recording continuous high temperatures for more than 20 days.

A total of 59 national weather stations recorded maximum daytime temperatures that broke or equaled records. In the middle of the day, a temperature of 39.9°C was recorded in several districts of Shanghai.

Last month, heat records were broken all over the world: July 22 became the hottest day in the history of observations on Earth, and the average global daytime temperature was 17.15°C.

The sudden increase in the average daily temperature between July 21 and 22 was mainly due to significantly higher than usual temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in North America and Europe, as well as in most of Antarctica.

According to meteorologists, temperatures in most of China in August will continue to be higher than usual: two significant heat waves are expected in the first half of August, and a decrease in high temperatures is expected by the end of the month. Further temperature increases are expected in the coming days, CCTV warns. 43°C is expected in Hangzhou, a city 160 kilometers from Shanghai.

In July, torrential rains caused the deaths of more than 30 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in central China.

