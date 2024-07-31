Population in Uzbekistan exceeded 37 million people

31 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the latest data on July 1, 2024, published by the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the country's population amounted to more than 37.1 million people, Azernews reports.

Statistical data indicate an uneven distribution of the population across the regions of the republic. The leader in terms of population traditionally remains the Samarkand region, where 4 million 249 thousand people live. The second and third places are occupied by Ferghana and Kashkadarya regions with a population of 4 million 98 thousand and 3 million 594 thousand people, respectively.

The least number of residents is registered in the Syrdarya region – 922 thousand people. Analysts attribute differences in the population of the regions to a number of factors, including socio-economic conditions, the level of infrastructure development, as well as migration processes.

In January-June, 97.4 thousand marriages were registered in Uzbekistan, which is 1,265 less than in the first six months of last year. Compared with the corresponding period of 2022, the number of marriages decreased by 11 thousand 534, according to the report of the Statistics Agency.

The number of divorces recorded in the first half of this year amounted to 22 thousand 467, which is 2955 less, or 11.6 percent, compared with the corresponding period in 2023, but this is three thousand more than in 2021.

