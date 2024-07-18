Turkish stock markets emerge as favorites among foreign investors

18 July 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of 2024, Turkish stock markets emerged as favorites among foreign investors. Record increases in investments, led notably by Qatar, the USA, and the UK, resulted in no losses. Qatari investors saw their portfolio values surge by 25 percent, while investments from the USA and the UK also achieved significant gains.

Qatari investors particularly stood out for their confidence in Turkish markets, with their portfolio value increasing from 398 billion TL to 497 billion TL in the first half of 2024. This steadfast growth, coupled with a fixed number of investors and high profits, underscores their patient and stable approach. Opportunities in sectors such as energy, construction, and finance have solidified Qatar's position in the Turkish markets.

US investors also increased their engagement, with their numbers rising from 881 to 909, and their total investment value climbing from 404 billion TL to 525 billion TL. This growth reflects US investors' belief in Turkiye's economic stability and growth potential. Similarly, British investors expanded their presence, with their numbers growing from 240 to 251, and their portfolio value increasing by 61 percent to 226 billion TL. Strengthening commercial ties and increased international recognition of Turkish companies were instrumental in this rise.

The absence of loss-making portfolios among countries investing in Turkish stock markets during the first half of the year highlights the significant opportunities available. Turkiye's appeal to foreign investors is bolstered by factors such as economic stability, robust growth prospects, a youthful and dynamic population, strategic geographical positioning, and favorable investment policies.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate continued foreign investor interest in Turkish stock markets throughout the second half of 2024. Accelerated economic reforms, effective inflation management, and sustained political stability are expected to further enhance confidence among foreign investors. Additionally, Turkiye's attractive investment prospects in sectors like renewable energy, technology, and healthcare are poised to sustain investor interest in the coming months.

