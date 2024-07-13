SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets grounded pending FAA investigation into Starlink launch failure

13 July 2024 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The failure of a SpaceX rocket's upper stage engine late July 11 that stranded 20 Starlink internet satellites in a low, non-survivable orbit will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and likely will delay at least one and possibly two upcoming piloted flights of the company's Falcon 9 rockets, Azernews reports.

The mishap ended a remarkable string of 344 successful Falcon 9 flights in a row dating back to 2015. The FAA, which licenses commercial launch operations in the United States, said in a statement Friday a joint failure investigation is required before the workhorse Falcon 9 will be cleared to fly again.

"A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety," the FAA said. "In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements."

In the meantime, the planned July 31 launch of entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and three crewmates on a commercial flight that will include the first spacewalk by private citizens — Polaris Dawn — is in limbo.

The failure also could impact NASA's plans to launch its next long-duration crew to the International Space Station. Liftoff of the Crew 9 mission currently is targeted for around Aug. 19, but that assumes the SpaceX failure investigation is complete by then and that NASA concurs with the findings.

---

