Date of screening of movie "Shrek 5" announces

11 July 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

The date of the screening of the movie "Shrek 5" has been announced, Azernews reports.

They said that preparations for Shrek 5 have begun and the film will be shown in cinemas on July 1, 2026.

It has been confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, who voiced the first Shrek film released in 2001, will return in this film.

It is worth noting that the film "Shrek" was awarded the Oscar in the animated film category in 2002. The first film earned $487 million and the second film earned $928 million.

