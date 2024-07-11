Giant sale in renewable energy: SDIF puts energy companies out to tender

11 July 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund offered for sale the 100% shares of RHG Enertürk Energy Production and Trade Inc., Sibelres Electricity Production Inc., Muradiye Electricity Production Inc., Gün Güneş Energy Electricity Production Industry and Trade Inc., Betim Energy Investment Production and Trade Inc., which stand out with their strong investments in the fields of renewable energy and e-mobility, through an open tender method by applying the closed bidding and open auction methods together, with the terms and conditions specified in the “Specifications”.

The management of the companies in question was transferred to a trustee in 2016 as part of the FETÖ/PDY investigation, and their ownership was transferred to the Treasury after the confiscation decision of the High Criminal Court was approved by the Supreme Court of Appeals. RHG Enertürk Enerji, which has made a name for itself with its investments in electric vehicle charging network management, is being put up for sale together with its seven hydroelectric power plants (HES) in different provinces and its wind power plant (RES) in the Silivri district of Istanbul.

The estimated cost of RHG Enertürk Energy with a total installed capacity of 221.73 MWm was announced as 6,200,000,000 TL (SixtybilliontwohundredmillionTurkishLira). The estimated cost of Gün Güneş Energy, which has one of Turkey's largest solar power plants (SPP) with a single-axis sun tracking system located in Tuşba district of Van province and a solar power plant in Akseki district of Antalya province and a total installed capacity of 88.54 MWm, is 2,000,000,000 TL (TwobillionTurkishLira). The tender schedule for Sibelres Elektrik with its wind power plant with a total installed capacity of 87.65 MWm on the İzmir-Manisa line, the estimated cost of which is 2,700,000,000 TL (two billion seven hundred million Turkish Liras), Muradiye Elektrik with its hydroelectric power plants in the Muradiye district of Van province and an installed capacity of 42.30 MWm, and Betim Enerji with its wind power plant in the Silivri district of İstanbul province and an installed capacity of 100.80 MWm, has also been announced.

While Muradiye Elektrik's reserve price was announced as 2,100,000,000 TL (Two billion one hundred million Turkish Liras), Betim Enerji's reserve price was announced as 2,600,000,000 TL (Two billion six hundred million Turkish Liras). Investors who meet the conditions specified in the sales announcement will be able to obtain the tender specifications from the address 'TMSF Affiliates and Real Estates Department, Büyükdere Cad. No:143 Esentepe 34394 Şişli/İstanbul' and visit the relevant power plants on the specified dates and access detailed information about the companies from the information room that will be provided electronically.

The sealed bid envelopes prepared within the scope of the tender specifications must be hand-delivered to the address 'TMSF Affiliates and Real Estates Department, Büyükdere Cad. No: 143 Esentepe 34394 Şişli/İstanbul' by the notified deadline.

Bids submitted in sealed envelopes will be opened in the presence of the bidding investors at a meeting to be held at the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund on the tender date and evaluated by the Tender Committee, after which the auction will proceed to the open bid.

The sales tenders of renewable energy companies are starting an important process that will shape Turkey's economic dynamics.

