Pentagon announces need to prepare for protracted wars

10 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and its allies must prepare for possible protracted wars, and not only in Europe, Azernews reports.

According to her, the interoperability of the armed forces of the West and its "collective industrial base are a factor in multiplying the power" of the United States and its allies.

"Therefore, I know that we have what we need not only to compete with other countries, but also to win this competition and take over. This includes ensuring that we are prepared for the possibility of a protracted war. Any ally should be ready for it - and not only in Europe," Hicks said at a military-industrial forum within the framework of the NATO summit in Washington.

She added that the allies should "accelerate the growth of collective military-industrial potential and output volumes."

