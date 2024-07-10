Russian MFA lambasts France's meddling in Kremlin's internal affairs

10 July 2024 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

France's meddling in Russia's internal affairs and putting pressure on its judicial system is unacceptable.

according to Azernews, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, wrote about this on the Telegram channel.

The diplomat drew attention to the statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the decision of the Russian court against director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk.

"In response to the reminder of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I remind French President Emmanuel Macron's regime not to interfere in the internal affairs of the sovereign state, as well as not to put pressure on the judicial system.

If there is nothing to be done, I recommend that Paris condemn its officials for not appreciating the "courage of the artist Pavlensky", who was sentenced to no punishment by the French court, for special cruelty against its own citizens, who were tortured and insulted by the local police, Zakharova said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz