France's political conundrum raises concerns of business elite

7 July 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing political tension in France, street protests, and the inexperience of government officials have already begun to seriously worry investors and businessmen. According to the opinions of experts, it is inevitable that a trend leading to serious recession will be observed in the country in the coming months.

Regarding the elections, the scandals of the political parties are increasing. Thus, left-wing parties launched a new coalition when snap elections were called and since then they have been calling for citizens to make a ‘democratic front against the far right’, fearing a far-right victory could reduce civil liberties.

Corporate leaders gathered on Friday and Saturday in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence for France's annual answer to Davos have been among the main beneficiaries of President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business reforms since he was first elected in 2017.

Far-right and left-wing parties want to roll back some of Macron's reforms, ranging from raising the retirement age to scrapping a wealth tax on financial assets.

Voters are set to derail his drive to ease taxes and other constraints on business when – as it is widely expected – they hand Macron's party a decisive defeat in an election that polls suggest will give the far right the most seats in parliament.

