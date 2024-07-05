Argentine government predicts 3.5% drop in GDP by end of 2024

5 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The government of Argentina predicts that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 3.5% by the end of 2024, inflation will be less than 130% in annual terms, Azernews reports.

According to the authorities, the level of consumption by the end of the year will fall by 6.6%, investments - by 17.2%, imports - by 17.7%.

At the same time, the government expects exports to grow by 20.9%. The official dollar exchange rate will rise to 1,016 pesos, today it is 954.1 pesos.

---

