Iran intends to build large hydraulic structures in Central Asia

5 July 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian companies intend to build large hydraulic structures in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

After the meeting of the head of the department Nurzhan Nurzhigitov with the Minister of Energy of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

"Ali Akbar Mehrabian said that Iranian companies intend to implement large-scale projects in Central Asia and, in particular, in Kazakhstan, for the construction of hydraulic structures similar to the Bakhtiari hydroelectric power plant, one of the largest dams in the world," the message reads.

Also, according to the Kazakh press service, Mehrabian stated Iran's readiness to provide Kazakhstan with modern technologies for transporting irrigation water.

Nurzhigitov, in turn, noted that such projects are necessary for the southern regions of Kazakhstan - Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions and invited Iranian companies to the republic for negotiations, the ministry said.

---

