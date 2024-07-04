Chinese Maritime Police drove Japanese ships away from Diaoyu Islands

4 July 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Coast Guard of the People's Republic of China has ousted fishing vessels and patrol boats of Japan from the waters of the Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku), which are the subject of a territorial dispute between the two countries, Azernews reports.

"The ships of the Chinese Coast Guard reacted in accordance with the law, took the necessary control measures, issued a warning and ousted the Japanese vessels," he is quoted as saying on the agency's website.

He noted that the Diaoyu, along with the neighbouring islands, are an integral territory of China. "We call on Japan to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters," Liu Dejun said.

He pointed out that the Coast Guard of the People's Republic of China will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in waters under the jurisdiction of China.

---

