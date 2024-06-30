Chinese President to pay state visit to Tajikistan
The Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the republic’s President Emomali Rahmon on July 4-6, Azernews reports citing TASS.
The state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place on July 4-6.
Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit.
The Chinese leader will also partake in other official events.
---
