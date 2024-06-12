Patria agreed to manufacture engines for F-35 in Finland

12 June 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Finnish defense engineering company Patria and the American Pratt & Whitney signed a memorandum that covers the contractual framework for projects for the production and maintenance of Pratt & Whitney F135 engines in Finland, Azernews reports.

The agreement covers the assembly of engines and components in the period from 2025 to 2030, followed by the transition to operations for their maintenance, repair and modernization, starting in 2030.

The message clarifies that the necessary assembly and maintenance lines will be built in the city of Nokia.

Earlier, Helsinki ordered 64 F-35 fighter jets from the American company Lockheed Martin to replace the Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornet, which will be decommissioned in the 2030s.

