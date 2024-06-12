Ronaldo set world record for number of matches played

12 June 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Cristiano Ronaldo, the striker of the Portuguese national team and the Saudi club Al-Nasr, set a world record for the number of matches played at the highest level, Azernews reports.

Ronaldo took part in a friendly match between the national teams of Portugal and Ireland, which ended with a 3-0 victory for the former, and scored a double, in the 50th and 60th minutes.

This match was the striker's 1,226th at the adult level. According to this indicator, he overtook the former goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team and Sao Paulo, Rogerio Seni (1,225).

According to the source, Ronaldo took part in 698 matches in the championships of Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese spent another 101 games playing in the cup tournaments of these countries and super Cup matches. The striker also played in 220 matches in international club tournaments and in 207 matches for the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo is 39 years old, he is a five-time winner of the Golden Ball, a five-time winner of the Champions League, European champion, winner of the League of Nations. The Portuguese is the top scorer in the history of national teams, European championships, Champions League, and World Club championships. During his career, the player played for Real Madrid, becoming the top scorer in the history of the club, English Manchester United, Italian Juventus and Portuguese Sporting. In December 2022, he joined Al-Nasr from Saudi Arabia.

