North Korean soldiers accidentally enter territory of South Korea

11 June 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

About 20 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the inter-Korean land border and returned to their territory after warning shots by the South Korean military, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 9, at 12:30 local time. According to the committee, the DPRK military violated the demarcation line in the central part of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

The South Korean side announced a warning over a loudspeaker, and then fired warning shots. The North Korean military has returned to its territory. After that, no "unusual activity" was recorded on their part, the JCS clarified.

The official representative of the committee, Lee Song-jung, does not believe that the DPRK military crossed the line intentionally.

According to him, the demilitarized zone is now covered with grass and bushes, which makes it difficult to notice the sign marking the demarcation line.

