Netflix adapts Agatha Christie's "The Secret of the Seven Dials"

11 June 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Screenwriter Chris Chibbnell is working with Netflix on a film adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel "The Secret of the Seven Dials," Azernews reports.

Martin Freeman will play the role of Superintendent Battle in the series. The role of Lady Carter Ham will be played by Helena Bonham Carter. Mia McKenna-Bruce will also play one of the leading roles.

The plot of the series, like the book, takes place in 1925. There is a murder at a mansion party. The criminal leaves 7 alarm clocks at the body of the deceased. Superintendent Battle is taking over the investigation.

Filming of the series, which will be released on Netflix, will begin this summer.

---

