Haluk Bayraktar: Baykar is one of the 10 leading exporting companies in Turkiye

10 June 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Baykar company, which manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles, is one of the ten leading exporting companies in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

"For the first time in the history of Turkiye, a defense company has entered the top 10 exporters. How did we achieve such success? It all started with a six-kilogram mini-drone developed by Baykar in the early 2000s. We started research for the next seven years without earning a penny," said the CEO.

According to him, all investments of the company were planned for further research.

"We believed that drones would change the course of wars and become the technologies of the future. Our company was confident that Baykar's efforts would become a new spark in the development of Turkiye. Therefore, the work was carried out 24 hours a day," Bayraktar said.

He noted that the development of new drones was practically not implemented: "Step by step we climbed this ladder, and later created a new UAV that changed the world. Today, the Baykar family unites 4,500 specialists," the message says.

The general director of the defense enterprise added that only one Bayraktar TB2 UAV was enough to make a breakthrough and bring Baykar to the leaders in the export of Turkish defense products.

"Today we are already signing contracts for the supply of Bayraktar AKINCI anti-aircraft missiles: agreements have been signed on the export of Baykar products to 34 countries around the world. We are among the top 100 defense companies in the world. We owe everything we have achieved to the support of the Turkish people. We will continue our work for the sake of Turkish citizens and the well-being of all mankind. The next one will be an unmanned military aircraft "Bayraktar Kyzylelma", which we have dreamed of for centuries," said Haluk Bayraktar.

On Saturday, June 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally presented awards to representatives of leading exporters, whose ranks included Baykar for the first time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz