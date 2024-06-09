Uzbekistan pledges to increase renewable energy capacity to 40 percent by 2030

9 June 2024 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan is committed to boosting its renewable energy capacity to 40% by 2030, Azernews reports.

The announcement, made by the Uzbek president's office, outlines plans to integrate the initial 2.6 GW of 14 solar and wind power plants into the grid this year.

This move will elevate the contribution of renewable sources to Uzbekistan's overall electricity output from 9% to 15%.

Currently, Uzbekistan is in the process of constructing 32 green energy facilities, totaling 18.3 GW and valued at $19 billion, in collaboration with international partners.

In parallel, Uzbekhydroenergo, the nation's energy company, has adopted a hydropower development program extending until 2030. The program aims to maximize Uzbekistan's hydroelectric potential and introduce new generating capacities.

Under this initiative, over 50 significant investment projects have been undertaken, with plans to boost the capacity of hydropower plants (HPP) to 6 GW by 2030. This will be achieved through the construction of new HPPs and the modernization of existing ones, ushering in a transformative era for Uzbekistan's energy landscape.

