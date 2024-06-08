Tajikistan, Belarus discuss bilateral road transportation

8 June 2024 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tajikistan and Belarus discussed transportation by road between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Shoista Saidmurodzoda and Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Sergey Dubina in Minsk.

The meeting also addressed international transportation issues, the duration of drivers' stays in each other's territories, and cooperation in developing transportation corridors.

Additionally, discussions touched upon the work of the Tajik-Belarusian joint commission on International Road Transport and the implementation of the "Road Map" program for bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus for 2022-2026.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of enhancing cooperation in the transportation sector, including international road transport between Tajikistan and Belarus.

To note, members of Tajikistan's governmental delegation participated in the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus on June 5, and also visited the "Belagro-2024" international specialized exhibition.

The Intergovernmental Commission for the Development of Cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus was established in 2000. The previous, 16th session of the Commission took place on September 28, 2023, in Dushanbe.

