Gazprom inks contracts with Kazakhstan for gas transit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

7 June 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Gazprom has signed contracts with Kazakhstan for gas transit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Azernews reports citing TASS.

Gazprom also signed a contract for the supply of gas to the north and south of Kyrgyzstan, as well as for the supply of gas with the Electric Stations and Bishkek Teplo Energo companies.

In addition, Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed an action plan to prepare facilities of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline system to increase the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan.

