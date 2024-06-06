Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil production capacity

6 June 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia will increase its oil production capacity in the next three years, Azernews reports.

"At first, we reduced production from 13 million barrels per day to 12 million, but we have plans to increase production. Such an increase will take place in 2026, then in 2027 we will gradually increase," he said, adding that then the country will return to the production level of 12-13 million barrels per day.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia also has plans to increase its oil export capabilities, Abdel Aziz bin Salman noted.

