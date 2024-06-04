Pentagon increase contract for production of MLRS HIMARS to $ 1.9 billion

4 June 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Department of Defense has increased the amount of the contract with Lockheed Martin Corporation for the production of HIMARS launch missile systems to $ 1.9 billion, Azernews reports.

In May, the Pentagon announced the conclusion of an $861.3 million contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of the HIMARS MLRS.

The administration stated that the order should be completed by May 31, 2028.

The Pentagon did not disclose the number of MLRS that it plans to produce and deploy under the contract.

