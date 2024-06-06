TOGG stimulates increase in new electric cars and charging stations

6 June 2024 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Electric cars continue to gain popularity in Turkiye. There has been a 7.3-fold increase in the number of electric cars in the last 2 years. The number of electric cars, which was 24 in 2011, exceeded 105,000 in April.

The number of electric cars registered in traffic in Turkiye, which was 24 in 2011, reached 105,603 as of April 2024, with the development over the years. While the number of electric cars showed an average increase of 2-fold annually from 2011 to 2022, it peaked with the increase in infrastructure and charging stations, as well as the introduction of the domestic car TOGG.

The increase in the number of electric cars gained momentum in the last 2 years. The number of electric cars, which was 14,552 in 2022, reached exactly 7.3 times in April.

1 station for every 9 cars The development of charging stations and infrastructure also plays a role in the progress of the electric vehicle industry. The number of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide was 6,500 in 2022. By the end of 2023, it exceeded 12,000 with an increase of nearly 2-fold. There is 1 charging station for every 9 electric cars.

The number of charging sockets is planned to increase to 34,278 by 2025 According to the Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Projection prepared by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), an increase in the number of charging stations and sockets is expected with the improvement of efforts towards charging infrastructure. The number of charging sockets is calculated to be 34,278 under the low scenario, 46,070 under the medium scenario, and 61,897 under the high scenario by 2025.

Electric cars account for 8.3% of zero-emission vehicles According to the January-May period automobile and light commercial vehicle market report of the OTAM, total automobile sales increased by 10.25% to 375,097 units in the January-May period of 2024 compared to the previous year. Electric car sales accounted for 8.3% with 31,070 units.

