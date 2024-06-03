South Korea to suspend military agreement with North Korea

3 June 2024 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Security Council (NSC) of South Korea will consider a draft on the complete termination of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, Azernews reports.

According to the draft, the agreement will be terminated until trust between Seoul and Pyongyang is restored.

It is noted that at today's meeting of the National Security Council, it was decided to include consideration of the bill in the agenda of tomorrow's meeting.

The Inter-Korean Agreement (September 19, 2018) provides for measures to reduce tension in the military sphere, including the establishment of buffer zones in border areas. In November 2023, South Korea announced a partial refusal to comply with the terms of this agreement. The reason for this decision was the launch of reconnaissance satellites by the DPRK.

On May 31, South Korea's Unification Ministry warned that it would take "unbearably" painful measures against North Korea if it continued to commit provocations. The authorities are considering the possibility of conducting a "psychological war" against the DPRK, which includes broadcasting loudspeakers along the border and sending leaflets critical of the North Korean regime.

On May 28, May 29 and June 2, the DPRK sent balloons with garbage and manure towards South Korea. 260 balloons have crossed the border all the time. The Deputy Minister of Defense of the DPRK, Kim Gang Il, stated that balloons with garbage were launched after propaganda materials from South Korea were found on the territory of the DPRK.

