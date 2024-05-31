Turkiye starts mass production of its Altay tank

31 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye has started mass production of its Altay tank, which in the future will become the main battle tank of the Armed Forces of the country, Azernews reports.

"We have started mass production of our national Altay tank. There are partner countries that would also like to use it. We are continuing negotiations with them on this matter," he said.

Gergun said that the tank has received several updates and new systems that meet modern combat requirements and are necessary to increase combat capability and survivability. Many of these systems are localized.

---

