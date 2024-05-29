Organization of Turkic States establishes Joint Committee for combined cargo transportation

29 May 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) are creating a Joint Committee on Combined Cargo Transportation, Azernews reports.

Today, the Assembly ratified the Agreement on International Combined Cargo Transportation between the governments of the TDT countries, signed in Samarkand on November 11, 2022. This agreement is aimed at further development of transit and transport potential and trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the agreement, the volume of cargo transportation between the TDT member states by rail, water and road will be increased. The parties will also cooperate and provide mutual assistance in the development of combined freight transport. To this end, a Joint Committee is being created from representatives of interested government agencies and organizations responsible for discussing and resolving relevant issues.

After the agreement is ratified, the parties will be able to implement digital technologies related to transit transportation and take measures to ensure "seamless" multimodal transportation of goods. In order to switch to an electronic system of waybills and invoices for road transport, a unified transport document management System has been developed. It will serve as a tool for Kazakhstan's transition to electronic international eCMR after joining the Convention on the International Carriage of Goods.

---

