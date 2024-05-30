Head of Defence Industry Agency values EFES-2024 as best platform to reach world

30 May 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Haluk Görgün, head of the Defence Industry Agency (SSB), stated that the Defense Industry Products Exhibition, where products in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces are displayed, is significant in demonstrating the point our country has reached in the defense industry to the whole world.

According to a statement from the head of Defense Industries (SSB), EFES-2024, which is Turkiye's largest joint exercise, started in Seferihisar, Izmir. With the participation of over 1,500 foreign personnel from 50 countries, along with TAF elements, a total of 11,000 personnel are involved in the exercise. The Defense Industry Products Exhibition, where products produced with domestic and national capabilities by 47 defense industry companies coordinated by SSB and included in the TAF inventory, is located in the exercise area.

In his evaluations included in the statement, President of Defense Industry Görgün stated:

"As part of the EFES-2024 Exercise, many platforms built with domestic and national capabilities and integrated radars, electro-optics, ammunition, subsystems, payload, electronic components, and software developed by our defense industry are also included. The Defense Industry Products Exhibition, where products in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces are displayed, is significant in demonstrating the point our country has reached in the defense industry to the whole world.

On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to the valuable personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces who have served with great dedication at all stages of planning and execution of the exercise, as well as to the main contractors, subcontractors, and SMEs who have developed and produced indigenous and national systems for our security forces for their outstanding efforts."

The exercise will allow participant countries to see the capabilities of Turkish defense industry companies, which have developed and produced many systems ranging from UAVs to helicopters, from warships to ammunition, and from electronic warfare systems to radar systems, and presented them to the service of security forces.

