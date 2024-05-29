DPRK launches balloons with garbage and manure into territory of South Korea

29 May 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has sent more than 150 balloons across the border to South Korea. The balloons contained various garbage, plastic bottles, batteries, shoe parts and even manure, Azernews reports.

According to the military, the balloons began to be launched yesterday, May 28, in the evening. After crossing the border, objects fell in various places across the country, reaching the southeastern province of South Gyeongsang. The balls were collected for detailed analysis, the JCS representative said.

"These actions by North Korea clearly violate international law and seriously threaten the security of our people. We call on the DPRK to immediately stop its inhumane actions," the headquarters added. JCS promised to work with the police and the government to develop security measures for such cases.

North Korean authorities last week warned of plans to scatter piles of waste paper and dirt over border areas in response to South Korea sending leaflets. Back in 2023, the DPRK claimed that leaflets and other objects that were thrown from balloons launched from South Korea were infected with coronavirus, which allegedly led to its spread in the republic.

---

