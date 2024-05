28 May 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The French and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed the supply of new weapons from Paris to Kyiv, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X, Azernews reports.

According to the post, Sébastien Lecornu and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the supply of CAESAR howitzers and SCALP missiles to Kyiv as a result of the visit of French Chief of the Defence Staff Thierry Burkhard to Ukraine.

---

