China says world ocean should not be arena for show of force

22 April 2024 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world's oceans should not become a battlefield and a show of force, as history shows that the struggle for power at sea has brought only suffering to humanity, Azernews reports, citing a statement made by the Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China, Zhang Yuxia.

The speech of the Chairman of the Military Council took place at the opening of the 19th Naval Symposium of the Western Pacific Ocean in the Chinese city of Qingdao (eastern Shandong Province).

He stressed that the peaceful use of the ocean contributes to the development of mankind, while the struggle for its control brings only misfortune. The world's oceans should become a platform for peaceful coexistence and strengthening of common interests, and not for demonstrating strength and conflict.

Today, global ocean governance is facing new challenges, and it is necessary to unite to ensure the safety and development of the ocean. The Chinese army has always supported international cooperation and fulfilled its obligations.

The symposium discusses issues of global security, peace at sea, cooperation in the field of maritime security and international law of the maritime order. The participants strive for global ocean management and the maintenance of peace in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz