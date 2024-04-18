Protesters in Tbilisi march to government house

18 April 2024 01:35 (UTC+04:00)

In front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, the protest against the draft law "On the transparency of foreign influence" continues.

Unlike the previous days, today's action has not yet registered a conflict. The participants of the action decided to march in front of the parliament towards the government house.

They want to meet with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in front of the government building, demand the withdrawal of the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" and the release of all prisoners.

Police gathered around the government building. Special forces and employees of power structures have been mobilized in Freedom Square.

