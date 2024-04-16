Camera with speed of 156 trillion frames per second created

16 April 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Canadian researchers have unveiled the world's most advanced camera that can record events at a speed of 156 trillion frames per second, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This revolutionary development, based on a new optical technology, uses an ultrafast laser pulse to create more than a hundred frames simultaneously. Thanks to this, the camera opens up unprecedented opportunities for studying ultrafast phenomena occurring in femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second).

Potential applications of this technology range from the development of new computer memory technologies to ultrasound therapy.

---

